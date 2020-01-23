|
|
Bruce Halperin
Phoenix - Bruce Halperin passed away peacefully on January 20, 2020 at his home in Phoenix, Arizona at the age of 73. He received a Masters' Degree in Theatre Arts from the University of Arizona after which he moved to New York...he lived there for 25 years where he was active in acting, writing, producing and directing.
He returned to Arizona in 1995 where he worked with numerous theatre companies and organizations. He was an active member of the Screen Actors Guild and AFTRA (American Federation of Television and Radio Artists). Bruce received multiple "Zoni's" (Arizona's version of the Tony award). His credits range from Children's Theatre to Shakespeare and the classics
He had previously been employed as Executive Producer at KXAM Radio for 4 years and had currently been working for over 20 years for Sun Sounds Reading Service, an Outreach Project of Rio Salado College that serves the Print-Handicapped, working the board as well as producing a weekly program entitled, "The Theatre" on Sundays.
Bruce is survived by his sister, Jacalyn Cummings of Sun City West, Arizona and numerous cousins. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Graveside services will be held at 10:00 AM on Monday, January 27, 2020 at Beth El Cemetery, 2300 West Van Buren in Phoenix.
In lieu of flowers, please make any donations to The American Humane Society.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jan. 23 to Jan. 24, 2020