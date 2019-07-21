|
Bruce Kevin Swartz
Phoenix - 57 of Phoenix, Arizona passed away on March 1, 2019. Bruce lived in Eugene OR until 1977 when he moved with his mother to Phoenix, AZ. He was a member of Scottsdale Bible Church and worked for several years as a custom wooden shutter fabricator at Weaver Quality Shutters in Phoenix, Arizona. He was known for his attention to detail at work and enjoyed driving his fast cars. His passing came two years after his mother Ardella Kathleen Swartz died and he is survived by his sister Marilyn Hoopes who will conduct a quiet family burial at sea for Bruce and his mother off the coast of Oregon.
Published in The Arizona Republic on July 21, 2019