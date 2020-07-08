1/1
Bruce L. Strombeck
Bruce L. Strombeck

STROMBECK, Bruce Lester, age 85, passed away Friday, July 3, 2020. Originally from Chicago, Bruce served in the U.S. Army from 1959 to 1963. Bruce was an avid fisherman and hunter. Possibly his biggest thrill was on October 6, 1969, when he caught a record-setting brown trout (10 pounds 6 ½ ounces) in River Reservoir, in Greer, Arizona. In the 70's, Bruce was a Scottsdale Jaycee and he volunteered and fundraised for the Scottsdale Boys Club. Bruce was dearly loved by his friends and family, and he will be missed.

Bruce is survived by his wife of 54 years, Edith, daughter Stacy (Bob Goodrich), and Leslie (Todd Lindemon), grandsons Luke and Lance Goodrich, and granddaughter Amber Lindemon.

There are no services planned at this time. In lieu of flowers, friends may give in Bruce's honor to Hospice of the Valley, at hov.org.




Published in The Arizona Republic from Jul. 8 to Jul. 12, 2020.
