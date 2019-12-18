|
Bruce Mallin, MD
Phoenix - Bruce Arnon Mallin, MD died peacefully on December 17, 2019 at the age of 81, surrounded by his family. His earliest days began in Prescott, AZ where his cowboy roots were planted. He moved to Phoenix with his family in time for his bar mitzvah at the original Beth El Congregation, thus beginning his life-long commitment to Jewish life in Arizona.
Bruce's 40-year career in medicine intersected brilliantly with his service in the US Navy. As a physician in the Navy and later in the Navy Reserve, he retired from the Navy with the rank of Captain. He cared for countless members of our community with kindness and compassion beyond compare. His service during the Gulf War in 1991 changed the trajectory of his career and in cancer care in Arizona when he embarked on orthopaedic oncology training, ultimately saving the lives and limbs of thousands of patients with devastating cancers. Former patients and coworkers continue to share stories of his impact on their lives with Bruce's family members regularly, even decades later.
His impact on the Jewish community was no different - along with Risa, Bruce made a real difference in communities around the world through acts of tzedakah and tikkun olam - he brought contraband Judaica into the USSR, brought his expertise to Hadassah Hospital in Jerusalem, helped create a thriving Jewish community in Northern Arizona, and has served our local Jewish community in countless ways. His friends and colleagues note his sense of humor, kindness and generosity as his greatest gifts. Bruce's pride and joy, along with classic cars, classic music, fishing trips and his cowboy boot collection, was his family, especially his grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife of almost 46 years, Risa Mallin, and 4 children, Mara, Emily (Jason), Hillary (Ilan), and Avi, and 6 grandchildren, Max, Talia, Eliana, Eytan, Sara and Ari. He is also survived by his sister, Judy, and is preceded in death by his parents, Solomon and Sylvia Mallin.
Funeral service will be held Friday, December 20, 2019, at 12:30pm at Beth El Congregation, 1118 N. Glendale Ave., Phoenix, AZ 85021, followed by interment at Beth El Cemetery, during which time a military flyover will occur. Contributions in his memory are suggested to The Jewish Community Foundation or Beth El Congregation. Arrangements by Sinai Mortuary.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019