Bruce Marble Remillard
Corvallis, OR - 1928 - 2019
Bruce Marble Remillard, age 90, passed away in Corvallis, Oregon surrounded by family.
Bruce, the oldest of four children, was born in Yakima, Washington. He graduated from the University of Washington before moving to California, where he met and married Nancy Lou Siegel. He spent most of his career as a computer software engineer and technical trainer, working in Los Angeles, London, and Phoenix. After nearly 40 years in Phoenix, he moved to Corvallis, where he lived his final six years. Bruce is survived by his four daughters (Lisa, Janine, Judi, Suzanne); five grandchildren; two siblings; along with many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Nancy.
Please visit https://www.restlawnfh.com/gallery/bruce-remillard for service details, to view Bruce's full obituary, and sign the online guestbook.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Mar. 5, 2019