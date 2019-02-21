Resources
1949 - 2019
Glendale - Bruce T. Mills (9-13-1949 2-12-2019 69) of Glendale passed away at home surrounded by his loved ones. He is survived by his sister Pamela Mills, his nephew Lukas Mills, a long with his two children Thomas Mills, wife courtney, his daughter Jacqueline McCave, husband Scott McCave, and their six children Matthew, Milton, Terry, Bruce, Zoe and Scott JR. A memorial service will be held at 19409 n 36th Dr. Glendale AZ 85308 at 5pm. Please contact Jackie at 480-909-7794 for any questions.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Feb. 21, 2019
