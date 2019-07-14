Services
Bruce Wayne Willingham


1970 - 2019
Surprise - Bruce Wayne Willingham Of surprise, Arizona passed away on July 5, 2019 at the age of 49. He is survived by his wife, Andrea Willingham; son, Chance Willingham; Daughter Mackenzie Willingham and Twin granddaughters, Elizabeth and Charli Willingham. Bruce also leaves behind his father, James R. Willingham Jr.; brothers Bryan Willingham and James R. Willingham 111; sister Tyree Merriman and mother Christine Smith. Bruce lived life to the very fullest and never passed up an adventure. He loved deeply and showed love freely. Information on services will be shared at a later date. For additional information visit www.shadowmountainmortuary.com
Published in The Arizona Republic on July 14, 2019
