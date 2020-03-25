Resources
Bruce William Kenny

Bruce William Kenny

Bruce William Kenny passed away on March 19, 2020. He was 73 and was a two-time cancer survivor who enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. "Rest easy pop, watch over us." Bruce is survived by his brother Rick Kenny (wife Peggy); sister Marianne Kenny; daughters Christine Kloeppel (husband Steve) and Jennifer Thompson; and grandsons Wyatt and Kyle Kloeppel. Due to current restrictions, services will not be held at this time.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Mar. 25 to Mar. 29, 2020
