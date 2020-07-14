Bryan Jeffery "BJ" Boatman, 37, of Litchfield Park, Arizona, gave his life serving his community while assisting the US Forest Service fighting wildland fires on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 near Payson, Arizona.
Born June 8, 1983 in Provo, Utah to Jeffrey Allyn and Anne Morris Boatman. BJ was married to Elizabeth Marie Julius in Mesa, Arizona on July 2, 2005.
BJ is survived by his devoted wife Elizabeth Marie Boatman and his vivacious 8 year old daughter Claire Elizabeth Boatman. He is also survived by his parents Jeffrey Allyn and Anne Morris Boatman of Glendale, Arizona, his older sister Rebecca Anne Matua and her husband Marcus of Hurricane, Utah; brothers Jason Allyn Boatman and Justin Thomas Boatman both of Glendale, Arizona.
BJ was a third generation pilot. He worked diligently for nearly 25 years alongside his parents to build a lasting legacy for their company, Airwest Helicopters of Glendale, Arizona. As a dual rated pilot, he found his passion in the skies. When he was back on the ground, his passion was his wife and daughter. He strived to experience everything the world had to offer. He had an unquenchable thirst for adventure and knowledge. He was a natural teacher, finding himself in the role of a mentor to many.
The world will never be the same.
A private funeral service will be held. The family would like to extend their gratitude to everyone for their love and support during this time. BJ was a wonderful man and will be greatly missed by us all. Donations in BJ's memory may be made to the Wildland Firefighter Foundation (wffoundation.org
). Services by Heritage Funeral Chapel (623)-974-3671 www.heritagefuneralchapels.com