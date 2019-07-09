Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Macayo's Depot Cantina
300 S Ash Ave
Tempe, AZ
Bryan Keith Waltman


1967 - 2019
Bryan Keith Waltman Obituary
Bryan Keith Waltman

Cape Coral, FL - Bryan Keith Waltman

"Flying Bryan "

Born in Glendale, Arizona July 8, 1967 and died June 16, 2019 in Cape Coral, Florida.

Bryan was a licensed Realtor in Lee County, Florida. Who was a lifelong vintage car enthusiast spending much of his time looking for that one special car to restore.

Bryan is preceded in death by his father Wayland (Pete) Gene Waltman.

Bryan is survived by his daughter Brittany (Brandon) Walsh and first grandson due September 2019. His mother Martha Waltman, His sister Valerie (Leo) DiBiasi, His brother Gene (Debbie) Waltman, His sister Cindy Waltman, and His sister Kim (Tod) Hollen. Along with many nieces and nephews.

We will be having a Celebration of Life in Bryan's honor on July 27, 2019 from 2:00pm-5:00pm.

Macayo's Depot Cantina

300 S Ash Ave, Tempe, AZ 85281

In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made in Bryan's honor to

Coral Restoration Foundation

www.coralrestoration.org
Published in The Arizona Republic on July 9, 2019
