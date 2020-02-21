|
Bryan David Mitchell, 73, of Gilbert, AZ, passed away on February 16, 2020. Born in Yuma on July 23, 1946, Bryan was the oldest child of Henry and Helen Mitchell. A loving father, brother and grandfather, he devoted his life to public service and to supporting the community and the nation.
After graduating from Yuma High School in 1964, Bryan began his studies at the University of Arizona before eventually joining the United States Army in 1968. In the 22-year career that followed, he was commissioned as an artillery officer, flew helicopters, and served in South Korea, Panama and the United States.
It was during his time stationed at Fort Sill in Lawton, OK, that he finished his undergraduate degree at Cameron University and met his wife, Cindy. They were married in 1977 and went on to travel the world and raise two sons, Ian and Daniel. At the end of his military career, Bryan chose to return home to his beloved Arizona to raise his family just as his father and grandfather had done dating back to the late 1800s.
Settling in Chandler, Bryan would embark on a second career working for the State of Arizona's Department of Health Services. During his time there, he helped ensure the success of the federal WIC program, which enables women, infants and children in need to receive the nutritional benefits to live strong, healthy lives.
The third act of Bryan's life may have given him his most joyful role, that of a grandfather. His two granddaughters, Erin and Emily, continuously brought a smile to his face and he loved to spend time with them, listen to their adventures and share his lifetime of experience.
Bryan will be deeply missed by his family and is predeceased by his parents Henry and Helen, and his brother Pat. He is survived by his wife Cindy, sons Ian and Daniel, daughters-in-law Tricia and Sara, granddaughters Erin and Emily, and his sister Kathy Dyer. Funeral Services will be held February 24 at the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for a donation in his name to the Fanconi Anemia Research Fund (fanconi.org).
Published in The Arizona Republic from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020