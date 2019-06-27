|
Bryan Raak, age 63, of Chandler, Arizona, died Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at Dobson Home (Hospice of the Valley Care Center). Bryan was born November 29, 1955 in Holland, Michigan. He attended Northwestern College in Orange City, Iowa. He was a retired teacher having taught in Marshall, Michigan and at Ninos, Cerritos and Mariposa Elementary schools in Chandler, Az. He was often disguised as the school mascot or other themed school visitor. His 4th. Grade class was the "Raakstars". He had the saying "Once a Raakstar, always a Raakstar". He treated his students as if his own child were in the front row. He loved teaching.
Bryan was a sports enthusiast and for a time worked at D-backs, Suns, Mercury and Rattler games as security in his retirement.
He enjoyed riding 4 wheel quads, 70's music, taking excellent care of his home and cars, growing a beautiful garden and playing games with his family.
He will be remembered for his fun sense of humor, how much he loved his family, and the more than 1000 students whose lives he touched. He is survived by his wife Angie and daughter Jessica; step daughter Jessie and step son Jake; his mother Sue Raak of Holland, Michigan and brother Perry Raak (wife Cherie) of Kent, Washington and nieces and nephew.
A service to celebrate Bryan's life will be held at Arizona Community Church, Tempe, Az. on Sunday, June 30 at 4 p.m. "Raakstar" red attire is encouraged as we celebrate Bryan's (Mr. Raak's) life together. A reception will follow.
Memorial gifts may be given to Dobson Home (Hospice of the Valley).
Published in The Arizona Republic on June 27, 2019