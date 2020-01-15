Services
Avenidas Funeral Chapel
522 East Western Avenue
Avondale, AZ 85323
(623) 925-1525
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
12:00 PM
Brycen James Hunt

Brycen James Hunt Obituary
Brycen James Hunt

Mesa - Brycen James Hunt, 25, of Mesa, AZ passed from this earth on Saturday, January 11, 2020. Brycen is survived by his loving parents, Christopher and Nicole Hunt and Tanya Hunt and Allan Hutchen as well as his brothers, CJ Hunt, Vann Hunt, DeAndre Barnes, Warren Hunt, Quinten Hunt and Soren Hutchen as well as sisters Mattie and Lulani Hunt.

Brycen was a quiet, pensive soul who would often surprise those around him with sudden bursts of joy. He loved spending time with family and his close friends.

The services will be held Monday, January 20, 2020 at 12:00pm at Avenidas Funeral Chapel 522 East Western Avenue, Avendale, AZ 85323. 623-925-1525
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jan. 15 to Jan. 17, 2020
