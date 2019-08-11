|
|
Buell Carruthers
Waddell - Buell Carruthers passed away; on the 5th day of August 2019 in Waddell, Az. Buell was born on April 15, 1934 and grew up in Columbia, Iowa. The son of Ruby and Marian Carruthers with two brothers Garth and Neil. He married Jody Dudszinski of New Baltimore, MI. Their children Lisa, Bret and Barry each have families with a number of grandchildren and great grandchildren. Buell completed two 20 year careers. The first culminating with the rank of Lt Colonel in the USAF and the next with the Arizona State Department of Health.
Buell joined the U.S. Air Force after high school. He fell in love with Arizona during his Pilot training near Picacho Peek. Buell joined Columbia,IA folklore with a storied plane flyby above several of the area's family farms. He met and married Jody; the love of his life and soul mate, while stationed at Selfridge AFB in Michigan. His family stayed stationed with him both overseas in Naples, Italy and around the northern corners of America before retiring to Arizona after the Air Force. Buell served away from his family while stationed in Korat,Thailand as a BatCat commander of a EC-121R Super Constellation. He was most proud of receiving the Distinguished Flying Cross for outstanding professional expertise and intense determination under enemy duress. Snoopy and the Red Baron made him smile.
His love for travel maintained family ties and animated historical venues from the Statue of Liberty's crown to the coal mines of Bisbee, Az. He enjoyed DIY home projects, Family Genealogy, Trains and Westerns. Marveling at the flight of hummingbirds with morning; he savored orange sunsets and Manhattans to close the day.
Services on Friday 10am August 16th at Arizona National Cemetery, 23029 Cave Creek Road, Phx, 85024. In lieu of flowers please donate to the .
Published in The Arizona Republic on Aug. 11, 2019