Burnie Boyd Benbow



Burnie Boyd Benbow passed away on June 26, 2020 at the age of 83. He was born in Buckeye, Arizona on January 19, 1937 on the farm and lived all of his life there. He was preceded in death by both of his parents, Fred and Velma Benbow and his sister Martha Beamis.



He survived by his Siblings, Helen, Beverly and Fred; his sons, Keith, Dick and Shannon; 3 daughters-in-law, 7 granddaughters, 5 great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.



B. Boyd was somewhat of a legend, with 38 years of service in the Air National Guard, Farmer, Jack of All Trades and whole host of many other talents that he had mastered. Picture a man telling an unvarnished story, with a cigar in his mouth, unapologetically saying what was on his mind and you have a picture of B. Boyd.



He will be remembered for his big heart, that if you had the courage and integrity within you, would leave you with an everlasting feeling of blessed worthiness.



His family will notify at a later date, the details regarding the celebration of his life.









