Green Acres Mortuary & Cemetery
401 North Hayden Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85257
(480) 945-2654
Memorial service
Friday, Apr. 17, 2020
2:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Friday, Apr. 17, 2020
2:00 PM
Burton Sanford Fisher


1929 - 2020
Burton Sanford Fisher Obituary
Burton Sanford Fisher

Scottsdale - Burton Sanford Fisher, age 91, of Scottsdale, Arizona went to be with our Lord on Sunday April 5, 2020. He was born January 19, 1929 in Newfolden, Minnesota. He is survived by his spouse of over 62 years: Dorothy Fisher; daughters: Ann Marie (Scott) Rusher and Susan "Susie" (Dave) Kay Johnson; grandchildren: Derek and Trevor Rusher, and Connor Johnson; sisters, Iola Rokke and Esther Braafladt; and sister-in-law, Opal Fisher. A memorial service and celebration of life for Burt will be held Friday, April 17, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Green Acres Mortuary and Cemetery, 401 North Hayden Road, Scottsdale, Arizona. Full tribute for Burt and fond memories, expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.greenacresmortuary.net for the Fisher family.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020
