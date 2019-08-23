|
Byron Lee Hansen
Chandler - Byron Hansen passed on August 20, 2019 in Chandler, AZ. Byron was born October 25, 1938 in Fergus Falls, MN to Paul and Elverna Hansen. He resided in Elbow Lake, MN until November 1952 when his family moved to Coolidge, AZ. He graduated from Coolidge High School in 1956. He began working for Valley National Bank as a teller March 7, 1960 at 19th Ave and Van Buren. During his career with the bank he served in various capacities at branches in Coolidge, Clifton, Safford, Morenci, Phoenix, Winslow, and Globe before retiring as a Vice President in 1985. After retiring from the bank Byron purchased Allied Insurance Agency in Tempe where he and Jan worked with their son Mike until full retirement.
Byron loved golfing, traveling, AZ Cardinals and Diamondbacks, but most of all he loved his family.
He is proceeded in death by daughter Dawn Marie. He is survived by the love of his life and wife for 60 years, Janet L. (Luks) Hansen, daughter Kelly (Hansen) Pate, son-in-law Tom, son Michael D. Hansen, daughter-in-law Julie (Popeck), four grandchildren; Melissa Glauser (Steven), Kristen Pate, Tori Hansen, Chip Hansen and four greatgrandchildren Audrey, Calvin, Miles and Hugh Glauser.
Services at Green Acres Mortuary & Cemetery, 401 N. Hayden Rd., Scottsdale, AZ, August 27, 2019, 10:00am
Published in The Arizona Republic on Aug. 23, 2019