|
|
Byron Ross Patterson
At sunrise on December 15, 2019 the gates of heaven opened as Byron Ross Patterson saddled up for his final ride. He was reunited with his wife, Barbara, his daughter Lisa, granddaughter Natalie and son-in-law Jimmy Niblett. His family rejoices they are together again.
Byron's life journey began September 23, 1928 in Glendale, AZ. He was the third child born to Marion and Bishop Patterson. He is predeceased by his parents and sisters Marilyn Patterson and Patsy Butler. He is survived by daughters Candy Niblett and Debby Wiechens, sons-in-law Gary Wiechens and Matt Nickell, brother Sam and sister-in-law Jacque Tucker. His loving and giving spirit live on through his four granddaughters, Gina, Jody, Cori, Lindy, seven great grandchildren with many more he considered to be his "Grands" and numerous nieces and nephews that had a special place in his heart.
Our parent's union began in 1946 as a date to Buckeye High School's Homecoming. They bypassed the school heading west until they reached Yuma, AZ where they married late that night. It was a marriage and love that would be everlasting. Three little girls quickly followed that he blindly thought were perfect. He was a patient and loving Father through the years of drama, braces, cars, flat tires, temporary broken hearts and newfound love that would eventually lead to weddings (sometimes more than one per daughter!). Having sons-in-law was a great relief for Papa. His reward was five granddaughters that he totally cherished.
Papa was an Arizona native, extremely proud Navy Veteran, a fantastic golfer, a farmer, a rancher, skilled carpenter, loyal Cubs fan, skier, pilot, billiards player, made the best red chili in the southwest, loved hunting, fishing, played the guitar, had an ornery sense of humor, told tall tales of epic proportions and wrote poetry winning a family contest with a poem titled "Elk Droppings". Three generations have celebrated Christmas with him playing the guitar while singing "Rudolph", "Jingle Bells" and "Flying Purple People Eater" thrown in just for fun.
Our family is so blessed to have had him in our lives. We have not lost him.....we know exactly where this good decent man is. He is once again in the arms of the love of his life, little Barbara and with our Heavenly Father. No services are planned but you can honor him by thanking a veteran for their service, donating to a food bank, purchasing a toy for the less fortunate or making a toast to him at "Pink Mountain Time". We love you, Papa....Happy trails.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Dec. 19 to Dec. 22, 2019