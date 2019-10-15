|
|
C. Dean Todd
C. Dean Todd passed away on October 14, 2019.
On Thursday, October 17, family and friends will gather for a 10:30 service celebrating Dean's life at the Tempe Church of Christ, 2424 S. Mill Ave.
Born on a cotton farm in Alicia, Arkansas to Clyde and Daisy Todd on August 20, 1935, Dean was the first in his family to graduate from college, putting himself through school by working in the college cafeteria.
Red-headed and crossed-eyed, most considered it amazing that Dean, a first-year teacher, caught the eye of the pretty, new student teacher Anita Louise Sloan across the lunch room table in Hoxie, Arkansas. When Anita heard him lead a prayer in church, she knew he was the one for her. They married in December 1957, and enjoyed almost 62 years together.
Dean and Anita, and their baby girl Sherri, moved to Picacho, AZ in 1959 to teach. Three years later, and blessed with a second daughter, Lisa, the Todds moved to Tempe, their home for the remainder of his life. Son Jeff and third daughter Amy Suzanne later completed the family and added to the fun.
A beloved high school teacher, Dean was a member of the first class of teachers at Tempe's new high school, McClintock. He taught math, chaired the department, ran the clock at countless football and basketball games, sponsored dozens of clubs, and eventually served as Assistant Principal. In his career, he also taught at Tempe High, Marcos de Niza, Corona, and Dobson high schools. He earned his Master's Degree from ASU.
For many years, Dean served as a deacon and an elder at the Broadway, now Tempe Church of Christ. He was also tapped to serve on the Tempe Board of Adjustments during the city's explosive growth. Todd Drive was named in honor of his service. In retirement, Dean led the Phoenix Open volunteers.
His sense of humor and amazing memory made Dean both a friend for life and a disarming rummy player. His "Papa's Cookies" are legendary, especially with his grandchildren.
Dean is survived by his wife Anita; their children and spouses Sherri and Chuck Statler, Lisa and Jay Cole, Jeff Todd, and Amy and Dave Stults; grandchildren Austin and Chandler Todd, Caroline Statler, Ruby, Molly and Noah Stults; brother HC. Todd and his children; and others who he loved like family including Emily, Hunter, Lauren, Stephen, and Yun Yan (Jan) Tao.
In lieu of flowers, Dean asked that any gifts be made in his memory to Christian Homes & Family Services, P.O. Box 270, Abilene, Texas 79602.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019