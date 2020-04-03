|
Caesar Cipolla
Phoenix - Caesar Cipolla, 92, passed away on April 1, 2020 from complications of pneumonia.
Caesar grew up in Brooklyn, NY, the oldest son of Sicilian immigrants Charles and Josephine Cipolla (Née Cina). After being discharged from the U.S. Navy in 1948, he moved west to Phoenix, Arizona to attend Arizona State College in Tempe where he was the President of his fraternity (Delta Chi) and involved in ROTC. He graduated in 1953 and was commissioned an officer in the USAF Reserves.
Caesar had a long career as an Architect, designing many Phoenix residential and commercial buildings still in use today and he retired from the USAF with the rank of Major. He also had a love of music, and over the years composed and arranged many wonderful songs which he played anytime he found an open piano.
Friends and family will remember his distinct and infectious laugh, his wonderful sense of humor and fun-loving joie de vivre.
Caesar is survived by: the mother of his children, Genevieve Cipolla; sister, Rosalie Tricarico; brother, Peter Noble (Ana); sons, Griffin, Philip and Charles (Tina); daughters, Cindy Wood (Matt) and Vikki Murillo (Rodolfo); stepson, Rod Bell; 14 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
He is predeceased by his life partner, Virginia Pellerin and his sister, Lucille Fisher.
Caesar will be interred at the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona. Memorial Services are delayed due to the coronavirus and will be held once the restrictions end.
Memorial donations in lieu of flowers may be made to Saint Mary's Food Bank. Please visit www.hansenmortuary.com to offer a condolence or to share a memory of Caesar.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2020