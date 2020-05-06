Cal Dean Darth
Cal Dean Darth (81) of Phoenix, AZ (formerly of Mpls, MN), died peacefully in his sleep Saturday, May 2nd. We are saddened by his passing, but are grateful that his daily pain is now gone and that his last days were at home with his wife of 60 years, Carol Darth (nee Pearson) and the little dog he loved, Baxter.
In addition to his wife, Carol, Cal leaves behind four daughters, Lori Truax (Todd), Michele Manion, Kelly Bolas (Michael) and Kristy Lord (Bob); seven grandchildren, Meghan Manion, Rory Manion (Hayley), Brooke DeVol (Derek), Samuel Truax (Vana), Kasey Heglie, Paige Updike (Keith), and Nikki Heglie; one great-grandson, Finnegan Baker, a 'soon-to-be' great-granddaughter, Eliza Truax, his brother Charles Darth (Jan), and countless friends new and old.
Cal devoted his life to his family and to serving Jehovah God. His passing marks the completion of a life of faithful service. A virtual memorial service will be held by the Deer Valley Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses, info to follow.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the PCD Foundation (Primary Ciliary Dyskinesia) online at www.pcdfoundation.org or by mail 10137 Portland Ave S, Minneapolis, MN 55420.
Published in The Arizona Republic from May 6 to May 7, 2020.