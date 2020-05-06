Cal Dean Darth
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Cal's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Cal Dean Darth

Cal Dean Darth (81) of Phoenix, AZ (formerly of Mpls, MN), died peacefully in his sleep Saturday, May 2nd. We are saddened by his passing, but are grateful that his daily pain is now gone and that his last days were at home with his wife of 60 years, Carol Darth (nee Pearson) and the little dog he loved, Baxter.

In addition to his wife, Carol, Cal leaves behind four daughters, Lori Truax (Todd), Michele Manion, Kelly Bolas (Michael) and Kristy Lord (Bob); seven grandchildren, Meghan Manion, Rory Manion (Hayley), Brooke DeVol (Derek), Samuel Truax (Vana), Kasey Heglie, Paige Updike (Keith), and Nikki Heglie; one great-grandson, Finnegan Baker, a 'soon-to-be' great-granddaughter, Eliza Truax, his brother Charles Darth (Jan), and countless friends new and old.

Cal devoted his life to his family and to serving Jehovah God. His passing marks the completion of a life of faithful service. A virtual memorial service will be held by the Deer Valley Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses, info to follow.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the PCD Foundation (Primary Ciliary Dyskinesia) online at www.pcdfoundation.org or by mail 10137 Portland Ave S, Minneapolis, MN 55420.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Arizona Republic from May 6 to May 7, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved