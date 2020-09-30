1/1
Calvin Clarence Johnson
Calvin Clarence Johnson

Phoenix - Calvin Clarence Johnson, age 83, passed away on Sunday, September 27, 2020 at his residence in Phoenix, Arizona. He was a man of strong convictions and faith. Calvin was born on October 8, 1936 to the late Clarence Ray and Florence (Hansen) Johnson in LaMoure, ND. He joined the United States Navy in September of 1955; but due to a family automobile accident, he was honorably discharged in June of 1956. In August of 1958, he married Judy Grim; and to their union were born three children, Gabrielle, Candace, and Steven. Judy battled cancer from 1968 until her passing in 1982. Calvin was a member and deacon of Paradise Valley Baptist Church, which he enjoyed immensely. On November 12, 1983, he married Susan Kendrick in Belvidere, IL. Calvin was a Fireman for Hinsdale Fire Department for almost 29 years. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, some taxidermy, and traveling. Calvin is survived by his loving spouse of 36 years, Susan; three children, Gabrielle Greer, Candace Dietsweiler, and Steven Johnson, Susan's daughter, Amy Asbill; two siblings, Phyllis Duffy and Wesley Johnson; 12 grandchildren, Victoria, Luke, Bobby, Gomburza (Theo), Andrew, Alexander, Sophia, Anastasia, Christina, Stephen, Xenia, and Anna; and many other loving family and friends. Calvin you're walking those streets of gold and getting to see our Lord Jesus. Memorial services will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, October 10, 2020, at the Paradise Valley Baptist Church, 14034 N. 32nd Street, Phoenix, AZ 85032. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Calvin's honor may be made directly to the family or to Hospice of the Valley at hov.org. Online condolences can be given at www.shadowmountainmortuary.com.






Published in The Arizona Republic from Sep. 30 to Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
3
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Paradise Valley Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Shadow Mountain Mortuary
2350 East Greenway Road
Phoenix, AZ 85022
6029717350
