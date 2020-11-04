Calvin Norman Brice



Phoenix - Calvin Norman Brice, age 92, of Phoenix, Arizona was welcomed into the kingdom of Heaven on October 25, 2020. Calvin was born in Phoenix on July 22, 1928 to Charles and Violet Brice. At age 16, Calvin met his wife, Florence Bowyer, at church. The sweethearts held hands while getting ice cream and started a love that endured eight decades. After graduation from North High School, he went on to study education at Arizona State University.



Following college, Calvin served his country as a Marine Corps Captain in the Korean War. He returned to teach history at Chandler High School. Calvin obtained his Juris Doctorate from the University of Arizona then practiced law in the valley for 40 years.



Calvin was a life-long member of the Salvation Army where he taught Sunday school, played in the band and had many dear friends. Calvin was preceded to glory by his sister, Mary Lou Seay. He is survived by his beloved wife of 69 years, Florence Brice; sons, Norman and Henry; nephews, Phillip and Larry Seay; grandchildren and great grandchild. Calvin always had a smile on his face, a joke on his lips and love in his heart.



A Celebration of Life will be held at the Salvation Army, 628 N. 3rd Ave, Phoenix, AZ on November 14th at 10am.









