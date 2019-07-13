|
|
Camille Faith Baynes
Mesa - Camille Faith Baynes, 35, born January 11, 1984 in Phoenix, Arizona and transitioned on July 2, 2019. She was preceded in death by loving grandparents, Kathleen Love, Curlin Baynes, Thelma Short Reed, and Bennie Harris.
Camille attended Bethel African Methodist Episcopal (AME) Church and later Holy Trinity Community AME of Mesa, Arizona.
Camille received her elementary and secondary school education in the Mesa Public Schools. After high school graduation, she attended Boston University where she majored in pre-med and graduated from Arizona State University with a Bachelor of Science in Molecular Biosciences and Biotechnology. She also matriculated at State University of New York at Buffalo, where she studied Pharmacy and pledged Kappa Psi Pharmaceutical Fraternity, Inc., Gamma Iota Chapter.
Camille worked at St. Luke's Health Systems in the dietary department, Rite Aid Pharmacy, and was employed most recently as an underwriter at State Farm Insurance Company.
Camille is survived by her father, Charles Baynes, mother Rev. Betty Baynes, brother Charles "CJ" Baynes, Jr., and sister, Dr. Cayla Baynes of Mesa, Arizona. She will be deeply missed and loved from here to eternity by her aunts, uncle, and cousins.
Services will be held on Saturday July 13th at 11:00AM with visitation 10:00AM at Holy Trinity Community AME Church, 220 South Chestnut Street, Mesa, Arizona. Arrangements by Bunker Family Funerals and Cremation, Mesa, Arizona.
Published in The Arizona Republic on July 13, 2019