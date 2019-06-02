|
Camille John Canteloupe, Jr.
Flagstaff - Camille John Canteloupe, Jr. "Loopy", 72, passed away on May 29, 2019, from natural causes. The memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, June 3, at Norvel Owens Mortuary, Flagstaff.
Loopy was born in Spangler PA. He worked for Empire Machinery, Mesa, for 37 years as a mechanic and shop supervisor, after spending four years in the U.S. Air Force. In his spare time, he enjoyed model trains and classic cars.
Loopy is survived by his wife Marilyn, former wife Susie Harris, brothers Dennis and Jimmy, sons Joseph and Lance, daughters Jennifer and Hannah Rose, stepsons Jason and John, stepdaughters Melinda and Cherie, 13 grandchildren, and 1 great grandson.
Loopy is preceded in death by father Camille, stepfather Bob, and mother Evelyn.
Published in The Arizona Republic on June 2, 2019