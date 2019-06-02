Services
Norvel Owens Mortuary - Flagstaff
914 E. Route 66
Flagstaff, AZ 86001
(928) 774-2211
Memorial service
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
2:00 PM
Norvel Owens Mortuary - Flagstaff
914 E. Route 66
Flagstaff, AZ 86001
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Camille Canteloupe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Camille John Canteloupe Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Camille John Canteloupe Jr. Obituary
Camille John Canteloupe, Jr.

Flagstaff - Camille John Canteloupe, Jr. "Loopy", 72, passed away on May 29, 2019, from natural causes. The memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, June 3, at Norvel Owens Mortuary, Flagstaff.

Loopy was born in Spangler PA. He worked for Empire Machinery, Mesa, for 37 years as a mechanic and shop supervisor, after spending four years in the U.S. Air Force. In his spare time, he enjoyed model trains and classic cars.

Loopy is survived by his wife Marilyn, former wife Susie Harris, brothers Dennis and Jimmy, sons Joseph and Lance, daughters Jennifer and Hannah Rose, stepsons Jason and John, stepdaughters Melinda and Cherie, 13 grandchildren, and 1 great grandson.

Loopy is preceded in death by father Camille, stepfather Bob, and mother Evelyn.
Published in The Arizona Republic on June 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now