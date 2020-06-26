Candra Sue (Candy) Hunt
Candra (Candy) Sue Hunt

Candra (Candy) Sue Hunt, born July 24th, 1947 in Bell, CA to Jack and Marian Kyle, died June 22, 2020 peacefully in her home surrounded by her husband of 53 years, Bob Hunt, her children Kelly Zitlow and Bobby Hunt, her older sister Linda Krawiec, her daughter-in-law Karen Hunt and her beloved grandchildren, Jack, Kyle, Nicholas, Peyton and Brayden. Her oldest grandson Brett was there in spirit.

Candy worked for the Peoria Unified School District for more than 30 years and later in her life found great joy in taking care of her grandchildren and attending Bible study as well as spending time with family and friends. She was always on standby to help anyone in need. When she walked into a room, the energy of the room changed... her smile, her grace, her sass, her humor, the ease in which she lifted others up was truly a gift. She was a beacon of light, her presence was undeniable and will be greatly missed.

"We don't know how we are going to live without her but we have faith in God and know he will guide us. We also have faith in our Mom...her spirit is with us now and forever...she is the sunshine, the rain, the beauty and the angst. She is life as we know it and we know we were blessed to have her as our mother."- Kelly and Bobby

Candy's celebration of life will be July 11th, 2020, 11:00 AM, at Desert View Bible Church. Masks required. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Gabriel's Angels,www.gabrielsangels.org




Published in The Arizona Republic from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.
