Caralee Dean Schuman
GLENADLE - Caralee Dean Schuman passed away on March 23, 2019 at the age of 87. Born on October 17, 1931 in Arvada, CO. She is survived by her daughter Sherry (Jim) Bigley, son Bud, grandchildern Jason (Sarah) Tanler, Leah (Greg) Horton, Christi (Jenn) Wilson, Aaron (Michelle) Schuman, Deborah Schuman, Michelle (Mike) Abretske and great grandchildern Conner, Jaydon and Kaitlyn Tanler, Jonah and Charlotte Horton and MaryKate and Morgan Abretske. She is preceded in death by husband Earl, daughter Cindy Tanler, parents Floyd and Leah Simpson, sister and brother-in law Floy Jean and Earl Fisk and daughter-in law Vickie Schuman. She and Earl worked for the "phone company" for over 30 years where they met their lifetime friends "The Good Time Gang". They did have fun! A Celebration of Life will be held at later date. In lieu of flowers, to honor our beloved Vickie Schuman, please donate to The Arizona Chapter of ALS Association 360 E Coronado Rd, Suite 140, Phoenix, AZ 85004 or @ www.alsaz.org
Published in The Arizona Republic on Apr. 28, 2019