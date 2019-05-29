Services
Green Acres Mortuary & Cemetery
401 North Hayden Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85257
(480) 945-2654
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Green Acres Mortuary & Cemetery
401 North Hayden Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85257
View Map
Celebration of Life
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
12:00 PM
Green Acres Mortuary & Cemetery
401 North Hayden Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85257
View Map
Cari Gerchick Obituary
Cari Gerchick

Phoenix - Cari Gerchick was born in Tucson, Arizona on February 15, 1970, to Barbara and Bill Gerchick. Cari was united in holy matrimony to Mark Neuberger on March 30, 2007. On May 24, 2019, God called Cari to heaven.

Cari obtained Bachelor of Science in Business Administration and Master of Public Administration degrees from the University of Arizona and a Juris Doctor degree from Arizona State University. Cari worked diligently in different functions over the years involving the state and county. She also enjoyed volunteering for the Phoenix Children's Hospital, advocating for children with very severe conditions and trying to bring some cheer into their lives.

Most recently she worked in private practice as a family law attorney for the impoverished and often pro bono. Cari found a passion and fulfillment in her daily work. She had a million-watt smile, was full of creative ideas, had endless energy and a kind, larger than life heart.

Cari was loved and befriended by whomever she came into contact. She was gregarious, full of fun and spunk and would do anything for anyone. She was a beautiful person inside and out. Her Louis Vuitton accessories, grace and professionalism under pressure were amazing. She was the best!

Cari is survived by her loving husband Mark, parents Barbara and Bill, brothers Billy and Randy, and niece and nephews Marissa, Ryan and Darren. She also leaves behind other nephews, uncles, aunts and cousins.

A celebration of her life will be held on Monday, June 3, 2019, at Green Acres Mortuary & Cemetery, 401 N. Hayden Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85257. Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. with the service at 12:00 p.m. followed by the burial. The family will host a reception following the services at Mark and Cari's home in Phoenix. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Hospice of the Valley, 1510 E. Flower St., Phoenix, Arizona 85014.
Published in The Arizona Republic on May 29, 2019
