|
|
Caril Gayer "Pete" Nelson
Tucson - Pete Nelson, age 91, passed away peacefully in Tucson, Arizona, on February 14, 2020. He was born Caril Gayer Nelson on August 18, 1928 in Logan, Utah to Henry Nelson and Naomi Passey Nelson. However, at some point in his early childhood his mother nicknamed him "Pete" and he willingly adopted it. He grew up at the family's home in Logan, graduated from Logan High School in 1946 and attended Utah State University. He met his first wife, Zella Hill, in Logan and they were married April 15, 1948. Pete and Zella moved to the Phoenix area when he was 19 years old and he loved his life in Arizona after that. They had two sons, Alan and James, and were later divorced. Pete then married Ruby Everton in Phoenix on January 1, 1964 and was devoted to her until her passing on August 6, 2006. Ruby brought her 3 daughters (Sharilyn, Judy, and Vicki) into the fold and together Pete and Ruby raised the consolidated family to adulthood. After Ruby's passing, Pete married Beverly Weiser in 2009 and these two brought additional enrichment to each other's lives until her passing in 2014. Pete was a dedicated hard-working man, with his primary trade being an operator of service stations with Mobil, Texaco, and Standard Oil in the greater Phoenix area. He eventually became the owner of his own automotive repair garage in Sun City, Arizona. Pete loved to travel, venturing to Greece and repeatedly to Hawaii where he found paradise. Somehow he would pack his family of 7 into the car and drive to the beaches in San Diego or into Mexico along the way. He was also an excellent father figure with a strong sense of compassion and empathy, who did his best to provide his children with a wholesome and sensitive upbringing, while taking their individual needs into consideration. Pete was whimsical, loving, generous, passionate, engaging, and funny and was a man whose glass was always half full. He was skilled at landscaping and woodworking and had a deep appreciation for music. In his prime, he was strong as an ox and throughout his life he had a heart of gold. During his later years, Pete became friends with many other senior adults at the Atria Campana Del Rio adult community in Tucson and was a resident there until his death. Pete is survived by his brother, Olaf, sons Alan (Deirdre) and James (Patricia), step-daughters Judy (Richard) and Vicki, 7 grandchildren, and 6 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his brothers, James and Robert, and his sister, Pat. He is now in heaven and has been received by the Lord and reunited with his loved ones that arrived in heaven before him. Those of us that remain will always be grateful to this wonderful man for touching our hearts and lives in such profound and thoughtful ways.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Mar. 6 to Mar. 11, 2020