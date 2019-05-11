|
|
Carin Ann Donnelly
Phoenix - Was born September 24, 1979 in Tomball, Texas and passed away May 5, 2019 at the age of 39. She is survived by her 3 children: Christopher Stewart, Ryan Stewart & Hailee Stewart; her mother, Arlene Burdine; her father, Brian Quaid; & her twin brother, Brandon Quaid.
Carin grew up and lived most of her life in Arizona. She graduated from Agua Fria High School in 1998. She was employed by Motion Industries.
Her greatest joys were spending time with her family, watching the Dallas Cowboys, jamming out with her country music, and showing her creativity through her many crafts and gardening projects.
She always wore a smile on her face and touched many lives. She will be dearly missed.
Services held Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 1:00pm at West Valley Free Will Baptist Church; located at 19956 W McDowell Rd, Buckeye, AZ.
Published in The Arizona Republic on May 11, 2019