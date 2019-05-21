|
|
Carl Beisecker
Peoria - Carl Eugene Beisecker, 92, joined the Lord on May 18, 2019. Carl was born in Ellwood City, PA on May 7, 1927 to Bernard and Mary (Horvath) Beisecker. He loved football and played for Lincoln Jr. High in Ellwood City and then Horace Mann High in Gary, Indiana. Carl decided to give up his college football scholarship and enter the U.S. Navy in 1944. He served aboard the LST 1048 and the USS Rawlins; and was honorably discharged in 1946. In 1947, he attended Indiana University on the GI Bill and graduated with a BS in Education in 1951. During this time, Carl met the love of his life, Lucy Paris and they were married in 1949. He worked from 1951-1959 in Akron, Ohio as supervisor for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. The family moved to Phoenix in 1959 and Carl started teaching at Cartwright School. Later he became supervisor for the school district, all the while pursuing his Masters of Science in Education from Akron University and Ph.D. from ASU. Carl eventually became Curriculum Consultant for the Arizona State Department of Public Instruction and retired in 1989. He was a loving, hard working and wonderful husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather; who will be missed forever.
Carl is survived by his three children: Madeline (David) Yakubchak, Whidbey Island, WA, Angela (Leon) Bowers, Clarkdale, AZ, Chris (Cathy) Beisecker, Lake Montezuma, AZ. Two granddaughters: Diana (Anthony) Williams and Carla (Bryan) Terry. Eight grandsons: Shawn (Tracy Noel) Bowers, Tracy Bowers, Adam (April) Yakubchak, Nicholas Yakubchak, Jeffery (Angie) Bowers, Douglas Saunders, David (Laura) Saunders and Ryon Beisecker. Thirteen great grandchildren: Jordan Bowers, Hunter Bowers, Quincy Bowers, Clay Bowers, Avery Bowers, Jaxon Bowers, Kennedy Bowers and Austin Yakubckak, Anyssa Yakubchak, Emily Terry, Natalie Terry, Aleigha Yakubchak, and Adelynn Yakubchak.
Carl was preceded in death by his wife, Lucy, daughter, Toni Saunders, parents, Bernard and Mary Beisecker and one brother, Bernard Beisecker.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at Heritage Funeral Chapel, 6830 W. Thunderbird Rd. Peoria from 5-8PM with Rosary at 7PM. Funeral Mass will be on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at 10AM at St. Joachim & St. Anne Catholic Church, 11625 N 111th Ave, Sun City, AZ 85351. Graveside Services will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, 10045 W. Thomas Rd. in Avondale.
The family would like to thank Brookdale Freedom Plaza, The Inn, Care Center and staff for their love and caring support given to our family and father. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in memory of Carl to "Wish of a Lifetime", 110 16th Street, Suite 406, Denver, Colorado 80202, wishofalifetime.org
Published in The Arizona Republic on May 21, 2019