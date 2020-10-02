Carl Edward Wilkens
Phoenix - Carl Edward Wilkens, avid Hawaiian Shirt aficionado, passed away on October 1st after fighting pancreatic cancer for over a year.
Born in Tempe, Arizona on September 22nd, 1949, Carl was a dedicated family man, a revered friend to all. After attending Central High School, Carl enlisted in the National Guard before attending Arizona State University and becoming a Sigma Chi member. Alongside his father and brother, Carl was instrumental in developing Ralph Wilkens Company for over 40 years into the thriving business it is today.
On July 4th, 1978 he met the love of his life Karen, and spent four decades with her building a beautiful life, home and family. Carl's passions were many including: classic cars, gardening, construction and camping. As a native Arizonan, Carl had the vast desert as a playground to explore and enjoy as a young man. Taco Sunday's with the Wilkens Family was a long held tradition enjoyed by the family and many of Carl's friend's. His softer side was enjoying making the world's best barbeque sauce and gingerbread cookies for his family and friends. Carl and Karen shared their love of the wine country together for over 40 years. He will be missed by all who knew him, and he will greatly miss boring you with all his hour long talks.
Carl is preceded in death by his parents Annie and Ralph Wilkens, brother Joe Wilkens. He is survived by his wife Karen, children Matthew and Andrew (Ashley), grandchildren: Allison, Kerrigan, and Cameron. Sister Pam (Don) Eklund, Lee (Marilyn) Wilkens, beloved sisters-in-law's Mary, Kathy, and Suzie, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Private family services will be held. Please visit the Hansen Mortuary webpage to message condolences and share stories. In lieu of flowers please donate to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.