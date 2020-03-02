|
|
In Loving Memory, September 1938-September 2019
Carl Eugene Uphoff, passed away at his home 81 years after his birth. He was born in Madison, WI, the son of Carl S. Uphoff and Helen Dorothy Uphoff. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps and later settled in Phoenix, AZ for over 40 years. With an exacting eye for detail, he enjoyed a long career as a local draftsman. He was an avid and talented golfer, enjoyed fishing, camping, & sports. He shared his passion for golf and the outdoors and an appreciation for the small things in life. He suffered from a dry sense of humor for most of his life which his children fear is hereditary. He is survived by his two brothers, David S. & Donald E. Uphoff of Wisconsin, his two children, Carl Blayne Forest & Adrienne Marie Uphoff of Phoenix, and his final hole-in-one (170 yds) at Encanto 9 on 6/5/19. He was loved and will be missed.
A brief remembrance and tree planting will be held Wednesday, March 4th at Noon.
Encanto 9 Golf Course, 7th hole, 2300 N. 17th Ave. Phoenix.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Mar. 2 to Mar. 4, 2020