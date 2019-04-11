Services
Scottsdale - Carl George Bulgini, Jr, 75, of Scottsdale, Arizona, joined his heavenly Father on the morning of April 8, 2019. Born October 12, 1943, in Hartford, CT, he was the son of Carlo George Bulgini, Sr. and Mildred (Natale) Bulgini. Carl was a beloved father, grandfather, brother, cousin, and very special uncle to many. Carl is survived by his son Carl G. Bulgini III and his wife Christine of Killington, VT; his son Matthew A. Bulgini of Scottsdale, AZ; his grandson Danilo Bulgini; and former spouse, Jan Bulgini of Apollo Beach, FL. Carl is preceded in death by his 11-year-old daughter Heidi, who passed away in 1980. He is also preceded in death by his wife Colleen, who passed away in 2018. Carl is also survived by his brother David J. Bulgini and his wife, Barbara of Clinton, CT. He served honorably in the U.S. Navy during the Cuban Missile Crisis and was extremely proud of serving his country. He was a proud member of the Knights of Columbus and a member of St. Bernadette Roman Catholic Parish in Scottsdale. An avid music lover, Carl shared his passion through a successful career in the music business spanning over 50 years, inspiring thousands of students. In his retirement, Carl enjoyed practicing hours a day in his guitar studio, surrounded by his vintage collection of acoustic and electric guitars. A Catholic funeral mass will be held at 2:00 pm on Friday, April 12th, at St. Bernadette's Roman Catholic Church 16245 N. 60th Street, Scottsdale, AZ. Carl will be buried with military honors in a private service at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to at . Visit hansenmortuary.com for online condolences.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Apr. 11, 2019
