Carl Joseph Titzer
Phoenix - Carl Joseph Titzer, 77, passed away on July 8, 2020 in Phoenix, Arizona. He was born on March 19, 1943 in Evansville, Indiana, the son of Albert and Lorena (Schenk) Titzer. He moved to Phoenix, Arizona in 1961 and served in the U.S. Army in Vietnam from 1967-1969. He was retired and a long-standing member of St. Louis the King Catholic Church.
He is survived by his daughters Denise Titzer and Pamela (Titzer) Judd, and her husband G. Jonathan; granddaughters Taylor Judd, Brianna Judd, Kylie Judd, Alison Judd and Kate Judd; brothers Ralph (Shirley) Titzer and George (Verna) Titzer; sisters Catherine (Glenn) Melot, Mary Ann (Donald) Scheu, Elizabeth Scheller and Martha (Gene) Shivers; and many extended family members. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his son Mark Titzer and brother Joseph Titzer.
The funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at St. Louis the King Catholic Church, 4331 W. Maryland Avenue, Glendale, Arizona 85301 with internment at St. Francis Catholic Cemetery, 2033 North 48th Street, Phoenix, Arizona 85008. Memorial donations in lieu of flowers may be made to the Disabled American Veterans
