1/1
Carl Joseph Titzer
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carl's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carl Joseph Titzer

Phoenix - Carl Joseph Titzer, 77, passed away on July 8, 2020 in Phoenix, Arizona. He was born on March 19, 1943 in Evansville, Indiana, the son of Albert and Lorena (Schenk) Titzer. He moved to Phoenix, Arizona in 1961 and served in the U.S. Army in Vietnam from 1967-1969. He was retired and a long-standing member of St. Louis the King Catholic Church.

He is survived by his daughters Denise Titzer and Pamela (Titzer) Judd, and her husband G. Jonathan; granddaughters Taylor Judd, Brianna Judd, Kylie Judd, Alison Judd and Kate Judd; brothers Ralph (Shirley) Titzer and George (Verna) Titzer; sisters Catherine (Glenn) Melot, Mary Ann (Donald) Scheu, Elizabeth Scheller and Martha (Gene) Shivers; and many extended family members. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his son Mark Titzer and brother Joseph Titzer.

The funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at St. Louis the King Catholic Church, 4331 W. Maryland Avenue, Glendale, Arizona 85301 with internment at St. Francis Catholic Cemetery, 2033 North 48th Street, Phoenix, Arizona 85008. Memorial donations in lieu of flowers may be made to the Disabled American Veterans.

Please visit hansenmortuary.com for online condolences.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jul. 16 to Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
22
Funeral service
10:00 AM
St. Louis the King Catholic Church
Send Flowers
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved