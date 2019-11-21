|
Carl Leroy Stickland, Jr.
Carl Leroy Stickland, Jr. (Lee to his many, many friends) was unexpectedly and tragically taken from his loving family following surgery on November 19, 2019. Lee was born May 17, 1935 on the family farm just outside the small town of Winner, South Dakota, where he grew up to be a happy, healthy young man. He did not, however, aspire to be a farmer so, after graduating 2nd in his class from Winner High School, he attended Northern State University in Aberdeen, South Dakota, and earned a Bachelor's Degree in the process. The next several years found him in Wyoming, teaching typing and shorthand. It was also during this period he enjoyed some of the happiest times of his life, working for ten summers in Yellowstone National Park. He also spent two years in the Army in the service of his country. After receiving his honorable discharge, Lee took stock of his situation and came to the conclusion that the frigid, snowy winters of South Dakota and Wyoming were not for him, and he set out for Arizona to make a new life for himself. He ultimately settled in Phoenix, Arizona. In 1968, Lee found employment as an accounting clerk at the American Graduate School of International Management ("Thunderbird") in Glendale, Arizona; in the years thereafter, and with a combination of talent, ability, determination and hard work, he rose through the ranks to ultimately become Vice President of Business Affairs. A highly successful career of 30+ years culminated in retirement in 1999. Concurrently, what began as a hobby in the late 1970's evolved into a full-fledged antique business, initially in Mesa, and then in various locations in central Phoenix before finding a permanent location at the Apple Tree Antique Mall in downtown Glendale, Arizona. The business thrived for approximately 20 years before mounting health problems forced him to give up the "antiquing" he so thoroughly enjoyed. Anyone who knew Lee knows he also thoroughly enjoyed playing the slot machines, and a goodly portion of his retirement was happily spent in the casinos (where he had phenomenal luck).Preceding him in death was his mother, Luella (Steele) Stickland, father Carl Leroy Stickland, and brother George Stickland.He is survived by his husband of 34 loving years, Dave Smith, and treasured niece Joanne Carlson, along with numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. A memorial service to honor and celebrate Lee's remarkable life will be held at 10:00 am on Saturday, December 7, 2019, at Chapel of the Chimes, 7924 N 59th Ave., Glendale, AZ. On-line condolences can be left at www.chapelofthechimesmortuary.com
Published in The Arizona Republic from Nov. 21 to Dec. 1, 2019