Carl Norman Payne

Carl Norman Payne Obituary
Carl Norman Payne

Carl Norman Payne, a life-long resident of Arizona, died on March 8, 2020 at the age of 81. Carl is survived by his wife Linda (Jacobs) Payne, his children and their spouses Terri (Dight) Payne, Michael and Cecelia (Romo) Payne, Terry and Jennifer (Bennett) Payne, Gary and Mary (Sloan) Payne, and Stacy and Bill Kettrey. Carl is the proud "Papa" to 15 grandchildren, and 16 great grandchildren with more on the way. Carl was proceeded in death by his wife, Betty (Griffin) Payne, his parents Leonard and Louise (Rudd) Payne, his brothers Sonny, and Donny, and his eldest son Ricky Lee Payne.

A funeral service is scheduled for 2:00PM on March 20, 2020 at West Resthaven Funeral Home, 6450 W. Northern Avenue, Glendale, AZ 85301 with a viewing beginning at 1PM. Visit www.westresthavenfuneralhome.com for full obituary.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2020
