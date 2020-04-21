|
Carl Ray Stiffler
Surprise - April 22, 1938-April 17, 2020
Carl Ray Stiffler, 81, beloved husband, father and grandfather passed away on April 17, 2020 in Surprise, AZ. He was born in Royal Oak, MI to Delmar and Albena (Oberlin) Stiffler. Moving to Arizona with his family in 1947, Carl attended Washington Grammar School and graduated from Glendale High School in 1956. He graduated from the University of Arizona with a Bachelor of Science in Pharmacy. Carl worked as a pharmacist until 2012, when he retired from Walgreens. Carl married Connie Eden Collins in 1959 and they enjoyed over 60 years of marriage. They were blessed with two children, Darwin and Candy. Carl and Connie enjoyed traveling in their motorhome, visiting many places, including Mexico, Alaska, and Canada. Carl leaves behind his wife Connie Stiffler, son Darwin Stiffler and his wife Susan, and three grandchildren, Colin Stiffler, Jacob Stiffler and Lauren Stiffler, as well as two brothers, Raymond and Larry. He was preceded in death by his beloved daughter Candy, sister Joyce and parents. Carl will be deeply missed by his family who cherished him. There will be no services.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Apr. 21 to Apr. 26, 2020