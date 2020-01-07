Resources
Dr. Carl Sheldon Wellish USN Captain

Dr. Carl Sheldon Wellish, USN Captain

85, died peacefully surrounded by family on December 30, 2019. Born in New York City, on July 30, 1934, to Sarah Lurie Wellish and Harry Wellish.

He is survived by his three children: Lynne Wellish Greenberg (Brad), Dr. Kent Wellish (Janet), and Jonathan Wellish (Susan). He is also survived by his seven grandchildren: Hanna, Isaac, Jonathan, Tzvi, Mordechai, Roey, and Tehilla. and by his a brother Allan. He is predeceased by his wife of 52 years Joan .

Carl was buried at the at the National Military Cemetery in North Phoenix, on Tuesday, December 31, 2019, with full military honors.

Donations be made to Chabad of Arizona www.chabadaz.com/
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020
