|
|
Carl Tower
Fountain Hills - Carl Tower, 81, of Fountain Hills, AZ passed away on April 15, 2019. Carl was born August 23, 1937 in Phoenix, AZ to Ray and Ruth Tower. He was preceded in death by his sister Pauline Hultgren. He graduated from North Phoenix High School where he was an outstanding baseball pitcher. He passed up his baseball
scholarship to ASU after being drafted by the New York Giants. He later came back to ASU where he was a member of Delta Sigma Phi and graduated with a degree in Construction Engineering. He married the love of his life, Sandra in 1961. They had 57 wonderful years together. He spent his career as a Manager for Labor Relations settling labor disputes between management and labor on some of the largest heavy construction projects in the country. His calm, fair and
firm personality and leadership served him well in the career that he loved. His last assignment was one of his favorites. He worked from start to finish on the 10 year Boston Harbor clean up project. At the time, this was the largest public works project in the history of the U.S. Carl and Sandy retired in 1999 to Strawberry, AZ and spent many happy years traveling, hunting and enjoying their beautiful home in the mountains. Carl was a classic car enthusiast. He and Sandy loved traveling to car shows. He loved camping, waterskiing and playing
sports with his children and grandchildren. Carl is survived by his wife, Sandra, his daughter Stacey (Les) Jarriel of Fountain Hills, sons Craig (Maggie) Tower Fountain Hills and Keith (Jennifer) Tower Orlando, FL., six grandchildren, Scott, Sierra, Carly, Chloe, Rory and Regan. Carl will be remembered for his big smile and how he treated every person he met with kindness and compassion, but more importantly for the love and devotion he expressed for his wife and his family. A Catholic Mass will be held at Church of the Ascension in Fountain Hills, AZ on Friday April 26, 2019 at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, please keep the Tower Family in your prayers.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Apr. 21, 2019