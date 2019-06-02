Services
Memorial Mass
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
Saint Mary's Basilica
231 N. 3rd St.
Phoenix, AZ
Memorial Gathering
Following Services
Social Hall at Saint Mary's Basilica
231 N. 3rd St
Phoenix, AZ
Carl Vincent LaPaglia Obituary
Carl Vincent LaPaglia

Phoenix - Carl Vincent LaPaglia of Phoenix passed away on May 19, 2019 at the age of 67, at Saint Joseph's Hospital.

Carl was preceded in death by his parents Amelia and Carlos; his sister Myrna; and his son David. He is survived by his wife, Rosemary; his sister, Sylvia; daughters Danielle and Ashley; and three grandsons, Brody, David and Anthony.

Memorial Mass will be held at 10:00 A.M. on Wednesday, June 5th, 2019 at Saint Mary's Basilica, 231 N. 3rd St., Phoenix, AZ. Family, friends and others whose lives Carl touched are invited to the Social Hall at Saint Mary's Basilica immediately following the Mass. Condolences may be expressed at www.whitneymurphyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Arizona Republic from June 2 to June 5, 2019
