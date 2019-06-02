|
|
Carl Vincent LaPaglia
Phoenix - Carl Vincent LaPaglia of Phoenix passed away on May 19, 2019 at the age of 67, at Saint Joseph's Hospital.
Carl was preceded in death by his parents Amelia and Carlos; his sister Myrna; and his son David. He is survived by his wife, Rosemary; his sister, Sylvia; daughters Danielle and Ashley; and three grandsons, Brody, David and Anthony.
Memorial Mass will be held at 10:00 A.M. on Wednesday, June 5th, 2019 at Saint Mary's Basilica, 231 N. 3rd St., Phoenix, AZ. Family, friends and others whose lives Carl touched are invited to the Social Hall at Saint Mary's Basilica immediately following the Mass. Condolences may be expressed at www.whitneymurphyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Arizona Republic from June 2 to June 5, 2019