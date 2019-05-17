|
|
Carl Weatherly
Payson - Carl George Weatherly, 90, passed away May 11th , 2019.
Carl was born March 24, 1929 in Phoenix, Arizona. As an Arizona resident his whole life, he lived in Tucson during his early childhood and moved to Scottsdale in 1942 where he attended Scottsdale High School. He also attended Tempe Normal School which eventually became Arizona State University.
In 1947, Carl married Alene and transitioned from farming to the gas pipeline industry working for El Paso Natural Gas Company in 1951. Carl and Alene had two sons: Douglas, born in 1951 and Dennis, born in 1954.
After working for 34 years, he retired from El Paso Natural Gas Company and moved to Payson, Arizona in 1985. As a life long Mason, he eventually served as WM of the Payson Mason Lodge #70.
Carl was well loved by his family and many friends.
He is survived by his son Dennis and three grandsons: Derek, David and Douglas and seven great grandchildren.
A gathering to celebrate Carl's life will be held at the Weatherly residence in Payson at 1405 N. McLane Rd. All that would like to attend are invited. May 25th from 12-4pm
Published in The Arizona Republic on May 17, 2019