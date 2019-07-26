|
|
Carla Marie Lamb
Phoenix - Carla Marie Lamb was born on March 11, 1986 in Gaithersburg, Maryland and passed away suddenly July 13, 2019 in Phoenix, Arizona. Carla was an extraordinary soul whose spirit was defined by love, kindness, loyalty, courage and strength. Carla was deeply committed to her family and friends and served as an inspiration to all who knew her. Carla was proceeded in death by her father Carl J. Lamb Sr. and is survived by her mother Frances Lamb sister Barbara Lamb-Zeglinski brother Carl J. Lamb Jr. sister in law Amanda Lamb, her two nephews Christian Zeglinski and Naithan Lamb, five nieces Alyssa and Jenesis Walls, Mia Zeglinski Olivia and Layla Lamb, great niece Elianna Walls, a host of family & friend and her dog Meeca. Family and friends will unite to memorialize Carla on July 27, 2019 from 6-7 pm at New Life Baptist Church 8701 W. Encanto Blvd Phoenix AZ 85037 Carla's family on the East coast will also have a memorial in her honor in the near future. Arrangements made by Peace Chapel Funeral home in Phoenix, AZ.
Published in The Arizona Republic on July 26, 2019