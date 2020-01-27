Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
10:00 AM
Christ Church of the Ascension
4015 E. Lincoln Dr.
Paradise Valley, AZ
Scottsdale - Carlos M. Arboleda, 52, of Phoenix, Arizona passed away on January 24, 2020. He was born October 11, 1967 in San Cristobal, Venezuela. Carlos is survived by his wife, Alexandra, his daughter, Isabel, his son, Nicolas, his mother, Magaly, his father, Carlos, and his brothers, Alejandro and Federico. A memorial service and reception will be held at Christ Church of the Ascension, 4015 E. Lincoln Dr., Paradise Valley, Arizona, 85253 at 10:00 a.m on February 8, 2020.
