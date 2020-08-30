1/1
Carlos "Lito" Sanchez
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carlos's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carlos "Lito" Sanchez

Chandler - OCTOBER 18, 1939 - AUGUST 23, 2020

Carlos Lucas Altamirano Sanchez of Chandler, Arizona returned home to be with the Lord on Sunday, August 23, 2020. Carlos was born on October 18, 1939 to Toribio and Tomasa Sanchez in Tolleson, Arizona. He spent the first part of his childhood in California but then returned to Arizona where years later he met Clara Margaret with whom he married and started a family with. Carlos fought in the Vietnam War where he proudly served as a Soldier in The United States Army.

Carlos is preceded in death by his loving wife, Clara Margaret Sanchez. He is survived by his three children Francine (Matt), Michael (Patricia) and Diana (Dana). Tata will also be fondly remembered by his sister Georgia, 9 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

Viewing visitation will begin at 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 2nd with services at 9:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 3rd. Both will be held at Valley of the Sun Cemetery, 10940 E. Chandler Heights Road, Chandler, AZ 85248.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Aug. 30 to Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Valley of the Sun Mortuary & Cemetery
10940 East Chandler Heights Rd
Chandler, AZ 85248
4808959232
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Valley of the Sun Mortuary & Cemetery

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved