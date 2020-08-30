Carlos "Lito" Sanchez



Chandler - OCTOBER 18, 1939 - AUGUST 23, 2020



Carlos Lucas Altamirano Sanchez of Chandler, Arizona returned home to be with the Lord on Sunday, August 23, 2020. Carlos was born on October 18, 1939 to Toribio and Tomasa Sanchez in Tolleson, Arizona. He spent the first part of his childhood in California but then returned to Arizona where years later he met Clara Margaret with whom he married and started a family with. Carlos fought in the Vietnam War where he proudly served as a Soldier in The United States Army.



Carlos is preceded in death by his loving wife, Clara Margaret Sanchez. He is survived by his three children Francine (Matt), Michael (Patricia) and Diana (Dana). Tata will also be fondly remembered by his sister Georgia, 9 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.



Viewing visitation will begin at 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 2nd with services at 9:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 3rd. Both will be held at Valley of the Sun Cemetery, 10940 E. Chandler Heights Road, Chandler, AZ 85248.









