Carlton A. Richie, Jr.
Scottsdale - Carl Richie, 78, of Scottsdale, AZ, died Saturday, June 13, 2020, of prostate cancer. Born July 11, 1941 in Lorain, OH, but raised in Toledo, OH, he was the son of Carlton and Anna Laura (Heinig) Richie. Carl graduated from DeVilbiss High School in 1959, where he played saxophone in the marching and jazz bands. In 1964 he graduated with a degree in Civil Engineering from the University of Toledo, where he was a member and president of the Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity.
After college, he moved to San Francisco and began working for the Port Authority. In 1966 Carl married his high school and college sweetheart, Parris Lydy, and moved to Midland, MI, where Parris taught physical education. Carl said he loved that Parris is a "jock."
"It allowed us to do so many fun things together," he said.
He worked for Dow Chemical, supervising the manufacture and transportation of pesticides and herbicides. In 1990, he was promoted to R&D Manager of a new division of Dow Elanco and moved the family to Zionsville, IN, before retiring in 1999.
Carl "never dreaded going to work." He felt "fortunate to be able to do different jobs at Dow."
In 2001, he moved to Scottsdale, AZ, where he was an active member of Pinnacle Presbyterian Church. He chaired the missions committee for the church and was a coordinator for Habitat for Humanity. He served on annual mission trips throughout the United States including New Orleans after Hurricane Katrina. He traveled to Romania twice to help build orphanages there. He also volunteered for 10 years at Honor Health Hospital as a patient family liaison.
Carl loved sailing, tennis, skiing, biking, birding, music and the many "happy hours" shared with those close to him. He and Parris traveled to more than two dozen countries, taking several biking tours.
He had a kind, generous spirit, ready and willing to share his talents as a handyman whenever asked. He always wore a smile that made you feel important. He loved and was loved deeply.
Surviving are his wife, Parris, children Carlton Arthur Richie III (Bunnie), Rowena Richie (Ed), Stephen Tod Richie (Abbie), grandchildren Grace, Sloane, Julius, Skyla, Faith and Adam, sister, Barbara Kime (Tim) and brothers, Randy (Gretchen) and Brad (Chrisy).
Funeral arrangements made by Messinger Mortuary.
Please leave a condolence message for the family at www.messingermortuary.com/obituary/carlton-richiejr
Gifts may be directed to pinnaclepres.org/give and give.honorhealth.com. All gifts made to Honor Health in memory of Carl Richie will be directed to the Volunteer Services fund.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Jun. 22, 2020.