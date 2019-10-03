|
Carman Henry Brooks, a retired Phoenix area cardiologist, passed away on Saturday, September 7, 2019 in Capistrano Beach, California, ten days before his 81st birthday.
Carman was born in Elnora, Alberta, Canada, the only child of Henry, a teacher, and Wilma, a musician. He attended the University of Alberta in Edmonton for both his undergraduate degree in Zoology and his medical degree (MD). Following graduation, Carman interned at the University of Alberta hospital before serving medically for three years in the Royal Canadian Air Force. Returning to the University of Alberta Hospital, Carman pursued full residency training in Internal Medicine followed by a fellowship program in the specialty of Cardiology. He began his cardiology practice in Edmonton at the University of Alberta Hospital.
In 1976, he was invited to join a cardiology practice in Scottsdale, Arizona, where he remained for over three decades until his retirement. He enjoyed a long career at Scottsdale Memorial Hospital and was influential in setting up the echocardiogram program at the hospital. In his early years, Carman was also very active at St. Luke's Hospital and Medical Center, Department of Cardiology, in Phoenix.
Though he chose to move from a teaching situation to mainly private practice, Carman never lost his enthusiasm for sharing his knowledge and experience with students. He seemed happiest when accompanied by a "protégé". He was known to welcome externs from the University of Alberta and from Australia; arrangements made through friendships Carman had cultivated.
Carman loved the outdoors, especially snow skiing, and many happy family vacations were spent on the hill, as he instilled his love of skiing in all four of his children. Carman also loved to sail. After his retirement, Carman moved to Flagstaff, Arizona, where he enjoyed the solitude of his log house and the wildlife in the forest. During this period he devoted many hours to travel between his home and Phoenix, where he participated in a remedial reading program for primary grade children. Later on, he moved to California to be closer to family and the ocean.
Carman was terribly saddened when predeceased by his oldest son, Robert Brooks, in 2005. He is survived by three of his children, Kathy Wyman, Randolph Brooks, and Anthony Brooks, and three grandchildren, Amy Wyman, Zachary Wyman, and Ryan Brooks.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Oct. 3 to Oct. 6, 2019