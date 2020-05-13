Carmela Innamorato
Gilbert - Carmela Innamorato was born in Brooklyn, New York on March 9, 1927 to Anthony and Theresa Spinelli and passed away on May 12, 2020 in Gilbert, Arizona.
In 1947 she married Cono Innamorato, a New York City Policeman who proceeded her in death in 1995.
In 1975 they moved to Arizona. They were both active members of the Fun City Survivors which was founded in Arizona for retired New York City Employees. She was also a member of the Arizona Italian American Club until her passing.
Carmela was an amateur baker who was known for her homemade New York Style Crumb Cake, coast to coast, which she shared generously but always kept her recipe a secret.
Carmela was a loving mother, nurturing grandmother and a beloved GG.
She is survived by her two daughters; Mary Hank (Sylvester) and Concetta Patel (Paresh), her grandson, Mark Hank (Michelle), granddaughter Nicole Hank and her great-grandchildren Mark II and Victoria Hank.
Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, a private Mass will be celebrated at St. Timothy's Catholic Church followed by a private burial service at Queen of Heaven Cemetery in Mesa, following proper health government guidelines.
A celebration of Carmela's life will be held at a later date for all her family and friends who loved her and will always remember and celebrate her.
Her family would like to thank all of the caring staff from Amer-Care Hospice, which was her home Hospice care. A special thanks to Emily, Terri and her daily nurse Rhonda, who was her angel.
As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be sent to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee or Amer-Care Catholic Hospice in Mesa.
Published in The Arizona Republic from May 13 to May 20, 2020.