1/1
Carmela Jane Colling
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carmela's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carmela Jane Colling

Carmela "Candy" Jane Colling, age 65, passed away peacefully November 11, 2020.

She was born June 26, 1955 in Brooklyn, New York to Joseph and Josephine Carfora. Candy was the youngest of 3 children.

Candy was an animal lover, ocean dweller, dancer and cheerleader. Candy married her high school sweetheart and love of her life, Peter Colling, in October 1976. Candy and Peter enjoyed 45 years of marriage filled with love, best friendship and encouragement.

Candy lived a life full of happiness, love for all she encountered and walked with Jesus Christ in her heart with every step she took. Candy's family was her life's work and she treated every relationship as a treasure. She will be remembered for her incredible smile and kindness.

Candy was a life-long educator and administrator of love. As a wonderful homemaker, educator, charitable contributor and visionary for the Oasis Community Church Food Pantry, Candy took pride in offering kindness, strength and love in all things she touched.

To her loved ones, Candy was the best teacher, nurse, mentor, mediator, friend, mother, wife and Nana. An angel on Earth and light in many lives she touched.

Her life was a living example of 1 John 4:7: Beloved, let us love one another, for love is from God, and whoever loves has been born of God and knows God.

Candy is survived by her husband, Peter, brothers, Joe and Santo, sons, Craig and Brian, daughter-in-laws, Asia and Maria and grandchildren Jack, Hudson, Dylan, Audriana and Marina. All of these she loved and touched deeply.

Please join us celebrating her life Friday morning November 20, 2020 between 11:00am - 12:00pm at Oasis Community Church, 15014 N 56th Street Scottsdale, AZ 85254. Prior to the service, guests are welcome to a visitation from 10:00am - 11:00am.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Candy Colling Memorial Fund: https://occ.ccbchurch.com/goto/giving

Condolences may be expressed at www.whitneymurphyfuneralhome.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home
4800 East Indian School Rd.
Phoenix, AZ 85018
(602) 840-5600
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved