Carmela Jane Colling
Carmela "Candy" Jane Colling, age 65, passed away peacefully November 11, 2020.
She was born June 26, 1955 in Brooklyn, New York to Joseph and Josephine Carfora. Candy was the youngest of 3 children.
Candy was an animal lover, ocean dweller, dancer and cheerleader. Candy married her high school sweetheart and love of her life, Peter Colling, in October 1976. Candy and Peter enjoyed 45 years of marriage filled with love, best friendship and encouragement.
Candy lived a life full of happiness, love for all she encountered and walked with Jesus Christ in her heart with every step she took. Candy's family was her life's work and she treated every relationship as a treasure. She will be remembered for her incredible smile and kindness.
Candy was a life-long educator and administrator of love. As a wonderful homemaker, educator, charitable contributor and visionary for the Oasis Community Church Food Pantry, Candy took pride in offering kindness, strength and love in all things she touched.
To her loved ones, Candy was the best teacher, nurse, mentor, mediator, friend, mother, wife and Nana. An angel on Earth and light in many lives she touched.
Her life was a living example of 1 John 4:7: Beloved, let us love one another, for love is from God, and whoever loves has been born of God and knows God.
Candy is survived by her husband, Peter, brothers, Joe and Santo, sons, Craig and Brian, daughter-in-laws, Asia and Maria and grandchildren Jack, Hudson, Dylan, Audriana and Marina. All of these she loved and touched deeply.
Please join us celebrating her life Friday morning November 20, 2020 between 11:00am - 12:00pm at Oasis Community Church, 15014 N 56th Street Scottsdale, AZ 85254. Prior to the service, guests are welcome to a visitation from 10:00am - 11:00am.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Candy Colling Memorial Fund: https://occ.ccbchurch.com/goto/giving
Condolences may be expressed at www.whitneymurphyfuneralhome.com
