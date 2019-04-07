Resources
Carmen E. Barbosa


1938 - 2019
Carmen E. Barbosa Obituary
Carmen E. Barbosa

Detroit, MI - Born July 6, 1938 in Mexico City, Mexico.

On March 8, 2019 in Detroit Michigan, Carmen entered the gates of Heaven.

By her side, her devoted husband, of 60 years, Dr. Robert Barbosa, D.O.

Loving mother of Jayme, Jacqueline Gina, and their husbands.

Her sons, Sid Barbosa and Aaron Barbosa, preceded her to Heaven and paved her way to glory.

Devoted grandmother to Robert, Sidney, Alex, Nate, Sarah, Sarah, Alexandra, James, John and Aaron Jacob. Proud great-grandmother (G-Mama) of Kaden, Talon and Keegan. Dear sister of Ida Leon, Ruth Taylor, Robert Espindola, Roman Espindola and sister-in-law Evelyn Barbosa.

Carmen's greatest joy was spending time with her family. Her adventurous spirit took her all over the world. No matter where she was, Carmen endeared herself to others, taking time to listen and talk, always lending a kind word. She made everyone around her feel valued and special.

She was a former resident of Tempe Arizona.

Carmen's Celebration of Life was held at Crosspointe Christian Church, in Grosse Pointe Woods, on Saturday, March 23, 2019.

Funeral arrangements handled by A. H. Peters Funeral Home.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Apr. 7 to Apr. 14, 2019
